UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South African junior platinum mining firm Northam Platinum said on Thursday striking workers at its Zondereinde mine had ignored a court order to return to work.
The company said a labour court had declared the work stoppage illegal and the company saw the dismissal of the employees as a "last resort". (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources