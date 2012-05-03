CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 1-week high as domestic inflation spikes

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3101, or 76.33 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 16 at C$1.3057 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 24 The Canadian dollar notched a one-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Friday as a spike in domestic inflation offset a drop in oil prices. Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 2.1 percent in January, its highest in more than two years.