* Fiscal soundness, more domestic demand needed -draft of
statement
* Finance chiefs review ways to improve emergency fund
programme
(Updates with more details)
MANILA May 3 Finance ministry and central bank
chiefs from China, Japan and South Korea named fiscal health and
stronger domestic demand as policy goals amid potential downside
risks to the economy at their meeting in Manila on Thursday.
The officials stressed "promoting fiscal soundness and
expanding domestic demand" as the policy goals needed for
sustainable growth in the three regional economic powers,
according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.
China sent deputy chiefs of the finance ministry and central
bank to the annual meeting held on the sidelines of the Asian
Development Bank's annual meeting in Manila.
They will hold an expanded meeting with finance and central
bank chiefs from the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN) countries later in the day, at which officials are
likely endorse ways to boost their emergency fund scheme.
Deputies have already agreed on strengthening the Chiang Mai
Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) programme, a pool of
currency swaps, one delegate who attended Wednesday's meetings
said.
They will seek endorsement by their chiefs on doubling the
size of the scheme to $240 billion, reducing the amount to be
tied to International Monetary Fund programmes to 70 percent
from 80 percent at present and extending the maturities of
currency swaps under the CMIM to up to 12 months, the delegate
said.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)