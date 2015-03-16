(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, March 16 North Atlantic Drilling
warned on Monday it would be difficult to conclude as scheduled
a contract with Russia's Rosneft due to weak market
conditions and the challenging political environment.
Western sanctions against Russia, and Rosneft in particular,
have increased concerns about the conclusion of a $4.1 billion
deal between the two companies.
"As of today, it looks difficult," Alf Ragnar Lovdal, chief
executive of the subsidiary of Seadrill, told Reuters
when asked how confident he was that the contract for its West
Rigel rig would be concluded as envisaged.
The company earlier said the contract was expected to start
in December this year and last until November 2020.
The Norwegian company received a notice of termination from
Rosneft on Friday for its West Navigator vessel, the first
contract under the deal, which was due to start work for the
Russian firm in July.
The cancellation cut the firm's contract backlog by $1.0
billion..
"The total agreement with Rosneft I can't comment on, but
the West Navigator was the first rig in the agreement to operate
and it was not possible," Lovdal said.
In addition to difficult political circumstances, rig firms
which drill for oil companies have been hit as lower oil prices
prompt firms to curb exploration. There is also an abundance of
capacity as new vessels ordered during a previous boom are being
delivered.
"We are many who fight over the same contracts, so it's a
tough time for the industry," Lovdal said.
A deal under which North Atlantic Drilling would buy around
150 land rigs from Rosneft and the Russian oil group would take
a roughly 30 percent stake in the company has been delayed until
May this year.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Holmes)