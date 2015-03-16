(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text
unchanged)
OSLO, March 16 Offshore rig firm Seadrill
subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling said it
will be difficult to conclude an upcoming contract with Russia's
Rosneft due to weak market conditions and a
challenging political environment.
"As of today, it looks difficult," North Atlantic Drilling
Chief Executive Alf Ragnar Lovdal told Reuters when asked how
confident he was that the contract for its West Rigel rig would
be concluded as scheduled.
The firm earlier said the contract was expected to start in
December this year and last until November 2020.
North Atlantic Drilling received a notice of termination
from Rosneft on Friday for the West Navigator vessel, which was
due to start work for the Russian firm in July. The cancellation
cut the firm's contract backlog by $1.0 billion.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)