Aug 24 North Carolina's pension fund outperformed many of its counterparts in other states, posting a 2.21 percent gain in the year ended June 30 as strength in bonds helped offset losses in international stocks.

The North Carolina Retirement Systems, the 11th-largest public pension fund in the United States, benefited from an 11.6 percent gain on its fixed income investments, the state treasurer said on Friday. The fund has 37 percent of its roughly $75 billion in assets in bonds.

The fund's global equities portfolio, accounting for 43 percent of total assets, lost 6 percent during the year.

Investments in real estate climbed 7.8 percent during the year, while alternatives, primarily private equity funds, rose 5.39 percent.

"Equity markets across the globe have suffered this quarter from the continuing instability in the euro zone and a slowdown in China," Treasurer Janet Cowell said in a statement. "At the same time, movement to lower-risk investments such as fixed income and real estate helped buffer those losses."

During the last quarter, bond investments gained 3.4 percent, while bets on international stocks resulted in losses of 5.8 percent, mirroring trends seen during the full fiscal year.

Many other large state funds reported weak returns, including the giant California Public Employees Retirement System, which gained just 1 percent, and Massachusetts' Pension Reserves Investment Trust, which lost 0.08 percent.

North Carolina's slightly more conservative bets helped put the fund among the top 25 percent performers for the fiscal year, according to data from Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Universe Source.