By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. May 7 The crude oil aboard a
BNSF train that derailed in central North Dakota on
Wednesday caught fire even though it was less flammable than
required by a new state law that took effect last month.
Test results sent to federal investigators and seen by
Reuters show the state's new rule may not be stringent enough to
significantly reduce the risks of fireballs following
derailments of trains carrying crude. In this crash, the crude
on board contained about 20 percent fewer volatile gases than
regulations allow.
The oil, which was being transported in tank cars owned by
Hess Corp, had a vapor pressure of 10.83 psi, according
to test results. This pressure is less than the new threshold of
13.7 psi.
State regulators have used vapor pressure as a proxy for
measuring the amount of flammable gases known as light-ends that
are present in crude.
Samples of the crude oil in question were taken on May 5 at
the Tioga rail complex owned by Hess. They were tested on May 6,
the day of the accident, by Intertek, a diagnostics firm,
according to the document, which was supplied to the Federal
Railroad Administration.
No one was injured on Wednesday when six of the 109 cars
derailed, four of which burned. Forty residents were evacuated
from the nearby town of Heimdal.
Critics of the new safety rules have said they should be far
tougher.
State officials said it is too soon to tell whether the new
crude treatment standards were effective, though they said they
were pleased that the effects of the Heimdal derailment were far
less devastating than previous crashes.
"It's premature to draw any conclusions at this point, as
we're still waiting for details from the full investigation,"
said Jeff Zent, a spokesman for Governor Jack Dalrymple.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation, following
earlier moves by Canada, last week announced new rules to
require shippers to use stronger tank cars to carry crude, in
order to reduce the risks of punctures and fires.
Those DOT rules, while encouraging crude testing and
sampling, stopped short of introducing new vapor pressure rules.
The volume of crude oil transported by rail has rocketed in
recent years as production increases from areas such as North
Dakota has outpaced pipeline development. A spate of explosive
accidents has accompanied that growth.
Shippers, for their part, have blamed track failures for the
rash of recent crashes in the United States and Canada.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and
Frances Kerry)