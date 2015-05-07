(Adds material from pressure study, statement from governor's office)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D. May 7 The crude oil aboard a BNSF train that derailed in central North Dakota on Wednesday caught fire even though it was less flammable than required by a new state law that took effect last month.

Test results sent to federal investigators and seen by Reuters show the state's new rule may not be stringent enough to significantly reduce the risks of fireballs following derailments of trains carrying crude. In this crash, the crude on board contained about 20 percent fewer volatile gases than regulations allow.

The oil, which was being transported in tank cars owned by Hess Corp, had a vapor pressure of 10.83 psi, according to test results. This pressure is less than the new threshold of 13.7 psi.

State regulators have used vapor pressure as a proxy for measuring the amount of flammable gases known as light-ends that are present in crude.

Samples of the crude oil in question were taken on May 5 at the Tioga rail complex owned by Hess. They were tested on May 6, the day of the accident, by Intertek, a diagnostics firm, according to the document, which was supplied to the Federal Railroad Administration.

No one was injured on Wednesday when six of the 109 cars derailed, four of which burned. Forty residents were evacuated from the nearby town of Heimdal.

Critics of the new safety rules have said they should be far tougher.

State officials said it is too soon to tell whether the new crude treatment standards were effective, though they said they were pleased that the effects of the Heimdal derailment were far less devastating than previous crashes.

"It's premature to draw any conclusions at this point, as we're still waiting for details from the full investigation," said Jeff Zent, a spokesman for Governor Jack Dalrymple.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation, following earlier moves by Canada, last week announced new rules to require shippers to use stronger tank cars to carry crude, in order to reduce the risks of punctures and fires.

Those DOT rules, while encouraging crude testing and sampling, stopped short of introducing new vapor pressure rules.

The volume of crude oil transported by rail has rocketed in recent years as production increases from areas such as North Dakota has outpaced pipeline development. A spate of explosive accidents has accompanied that growth.

Shippers, for their part, have blamed track failures for the rash of recent crashes in the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Frances Kerry)