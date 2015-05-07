(Adds quote from Industrial Commission member, BNSF network
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. May 7 Crude oil aboard a BNSF
train that derailed in North Dakota on Wednesday caught
fire even though it was less flammable than required by a state
law that took effect last month.
Test results sent to federal investigators and seen by
Reuters show the state's new rule may not be stringent enough to
significantly reduce the risks of fireballs after derailments of
trains carrying crude. In this crash, the crude on board
contained about 20 percent fewer volatile gases than regulations
mandate.
The oil, transported in tank cars owned by Hess Corp
, had a vapor pressure of 10.83 psi, according to test
results. This pressure is less than the new threshold of 13.7
psi.
State regulators have used vapor pressure as a proxy for
measuring the amount of flammable gases known as light-ends that
are present in crude.
Samples of the crude oil involved in this latest derailment
were taken on May 5 at the Tioga rail complex owned by Hess.
They were tested on May 6, the day of the accident, by Intertek,
a diagnostics firm, according to the document, which was
supplied to the Federal Railroad Administration.
No one was injured on Wednesday morning when six of the 109
cars derailed, four of which burned. Forty residents were
evacuated from the nearby town of Heimdal and allowed to return
home by late evening.
Critics of the new safety rules have said they do little to
stop so-called "Bakken Bombs," a pejorative for crude-by-rail
transport in the state's Bakken oil patch, and should be far
tougher.
State officials said they said they were pleased that the
aftermath of the Heimdal derailment was far less devastating
than previous crashes.
"The fact that we're down at 10.8 psi is a good sign that
what we implemented is working," said Doug Goehring, North
Dakota's agriculture commissioner and one of three members of
the state's Industrial Commission, which crafted the rules. "I'm
happy with the condition of the oil in those tankcars, with the
oil out in the field and the oil leaving North Dakota."
NEW FEDERAL RULES
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation, following
earlier moves by Canada, last week announced new rules to
require shippers to use stronger tank cars to carry crude, among
other new requirements, in order to reduce the risks of
punctures and fires.
Those DOT rules, while encouraging crude testing and
sampling, stopped short of introducing new vapor pressure rules.
But they do require protection for pressure relief valves on
railcars. The valves relieve pressure in the event of a fire or
impact. Experts said during routine transport pressure would
never hit the 75 psi level that activates them.
"The function is if there is an excessive buildup of
pressure," said Patrick Ameen of Amsted Rail, which provides
wheels, axles and other equipment to the rail industry.
Even as they enforce the new rules, Industrial Commission
members said they consider them just part of a package of
solutions needed to curb disasters involving transport of crude
by rail, which have increased sharply in number in recent years.
Shippers, for their part, have blamed track failures for the
rash of recent crashes in the United States and Canada.
BNSF is spending $400 million to replace 110 miles (180 km)
of aging track in North Dakota. Alongside much of the company's
rail in the western part of the state, bulldozers and other
heavy machinery have been working for weeks to repair and
replace the lines.
