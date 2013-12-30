NEW YORK Dec 30 A BNSF train derailed on Monday in eastern North Dakota and was on fire, said Cecily Fong, public information officer with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.

Some seven to eight cars derailed, Fong said. Fong was unable to confirm the train's cargo.

A local North Dakota news website, NewsDakota.com, cited a local firefighter as saying the train was carrying oil.

The derailment occurred west of Casselton, North Dakota, between an ethanol plant and the Casselton Reservoir, Fong said.