BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
NEW YORK Dec 30 A BNSF train derailed on Monday in eastern North Dakota and was on fire, said Cecily Fong, public information officer with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services.
Some seven to eight cars derailed, Fong said. Fong was unable to confirm the train's cargo.
A local North Dakota news website, NewsDakota.com, cited a local firefighter as saying the train was carrying oil.
The derailment occurred west of Casselton, North Dakota, between an ethanol plant and the Casselton Reservoir, Fong said.
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes