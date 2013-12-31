CASSELTON, North Dakota Dec 31 Emergency responders lifted mandatory evacuation orders on Tuesday afternoon in Casselton, North Dakota, where a BNSF train carrying oil collided with another on Monday setting off a series of blasts and a fire that is still raging.

"The environment within the city limits of Casselton is now safe for residents to return to their homes," the emergency responders said in a statement.

One or two of the train cars carrying oil was still burning, said Casselton Mayor Ed McConnell. One of the trains was carrying oil from the Bakken shale in North Dakota.

The state oil and gas regulator said it does not expect the collision to affect oil production in the state.