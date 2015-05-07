By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. May 7 The crude oil aboard a
BNSF train that derailed in central North Dakota on
Wednesday caught fire even though it was less flammable than
required by a new state law that took effect last month, a
government source familiar with the matter said.
The oil, which was being transported in tankcars owned by
Hess Corp, had a vapor pressure of 10.8 PSI, according
to the source, who declined to be quoted because the
investigation is continuing. This pressure is less than the new
threshold of 13.7 psi.
No one was injured in the derailment, but 40 residents were
evacuated from the nearby town of Heimdal.
Critics of the new safety rules have said they should be far
tougher.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Frances Kerry)