BISMARCK, N.D. Oct 27 North Dakota plans to
issue new rules for the treatment of crude oil on Nov. 13, with
regulators leaning away from requiring removal of volatile
components at either the well site or a regional hub, so long as
they're removed before transport, a state official said on
Monday.
The standards will help address safety concerns about the
more than 1.1 million barrels of oil produced each day in North
Dakota, especially after a string of deadly crude-by-rail
accidents in the past year. Most North Dakota crude contains
higher-than-average concentrations of ethane, propane and other
combustible NGLs.
The North Dakota Industrial Commission, the state's main oil
regulator, plans to issue the new standards at its November
hearing. They likely will go into effect on Jan. 1, Lynn Helms,
head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources, told
Reuters.
"We, at this point, don't want to pick winners and losers,"
Helms told Reuters. "We're trying to achieve a set of operating
practices that generates a safe, reliable crude oil, whichever
way you choose."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)