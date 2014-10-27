(Adds details of pending regulation, paragraphs 5-11)
By Ernest Scheyder
BISMARCK, N.D. Oct 27 North Dakota plans to
issue new rules for the treatment of crude oil on Nov. 13, with
regulators leaning away from any requirement specifying whether
volatile components should be removed at the well site or a
regional hub, so long as they are removed before transport, a
state official said on Monday.
The standards will address safety concerns about the more
than 1.1 million barrels of oil produced each day in North
Dakota, especially after a string of deadly crude-by-rail
accidents in the past year. Most North Dakota crude contains
higher-than-average concentrations of ethane, propane and other
combustible natural gas liquids (NGLs).
The North Dakota Industrial Commission, the state's main oil
regulator, plans to issue the standards at its November hearing,
and thee rules likely will take effect on Jan. 1, Lynn Helms,
head of the state Department of Mineral Resources, told Reuters.
"We're trying to achieve a set of operating practices that
generates a safe, reliable crude oil, whichever way you choose,"
Helms said. "We, at this point, don't want to pick winners and
losers."
The state likely will impose a set of standards for vapor
pressure and other metrics that North Dakota crude oil must meet
before transport, with regulators agnostic on whether that is
accomplished at the well site or at a regional hub, Helms said.
Trains transport more than 60 percent of the crude oil
produced in North Dakota, the No. 2 U.S. state in terms of oil
production. Gov. Jack Dalrymple and the two other NDIC members
have come under pressure in recent months to address the safety
of North Dakota crude.
Environmentalists want the oil to be treated at the drilling
site but oil producers are against that option. By avoiding the
choice, the NDIC would sidestep the debate while satisfying
federal regulators who want the state's crude to be safe for
transport. The new standards would also make it easy to
implement any technologies that could be invented in the future
to better help remove NGLs.
Continental Resources Inc, for instance, aggregates
its crude at several regional hubs before distributing it for
sale, while other producers truck or pipe crude directly to
customers.
As recently as August, NDIC members had been leaning toward
requiring well-site stabilization. The shift away from that
requirement could make regulatory change more palpable for the
oil industry. Existing equipment, including so-called
"heater-treaters," could help producers' meet the standards with
only minor changes.
The state's top oil producers, including Continental and
Hess Corp, have opposed any changes in standards,
claiming at a hearing last month that existing practices are
adequate.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish and
David Gregorio)