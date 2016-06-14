June 14 North Dakotans are voting on Tuesday in
a referendum to repeal a law enacted last year that changed
decades of family-farming rules in the state by allowing
corporations to own and operate dairy and hog farms.
The North Dakota Farmers Union and other groups that
collected signatures to put the referendum on the ballot say
family farmers cannot compete with large agricultural firms with
no ties to the communities where they operate.
Corporate and foreign control of U.S. farmland has been a
hot-button issue in several major agricultural states in recent
years as a multi-year commodities boom that began in 2007 has
attracted non-farm investors.
State laws prohibiting corporations and foreign entities
from owning U.S. farmland complicated a $4.7 billion acquisition
in 2013 of U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods by
China's Shuanghui International. The deal ultimately
closed.
This February, a U.S. district judge issued an injunction
barring Nebraska officials from enforcing the state's ban on
farmland ownership by corporations.
The North Dakota groups are campaigning for a "No" vote on
the referendum, rejecting Senate Bill 2351, which was signed
into law in March 2015 by Republican Governor Jack Dalrymple.
The referendum is the only measure on the state's primary
ballot, which is dominated by a Republican fight for the
governor's office.
Supporters of the bill want a "Yes" vote to approve the law.
They argue that dairy and pork operations are on the decline
in the state and cannot survive without corporations that can
finance expensive equipment and compete regionally, according to
the Yes for Dairies & Pork Producers website.
North Dakota, with about 740,000 residents, has a heavily
agricultural economy, producing cereal grains and oilseeds.
It is one of nine states that have laws limiting corporate
farming, according to the National Agricultural Law Center. The
North Dakota law, which dates to the Great Depression, says
farming or ranching companies must have no more than 15
shareholders or members who must belong to the same family, to a
distance of first cousins.
Senate Bill 2351, which was supported by Governor Dalrymple,
would exempt dairy and swine production from the corporate
farming prohibition.
