(Updates with results of elections)
June 14 North Dakotans on Tuesday soundly
rejected a law enacted last year that changed decades of
family-farming rules in the state by allowing corporations to
own and operate dairy and hog farms.
Some 75 percent of North Dakotans who went to the ballot box
voted to repeal Senate Bill 2351, according to preliminary
results posted on a state website.
The law, signed into law in March 2015 by Republican
Governor Jack Dalrymple, exempted dairy and swine production
from the state's Depression-era corporate farming prohibition.
The North Dakota Farmers Union and other groups that
collected signatures to put the referendum on the ballot said
family farmers cannot compete with large agricultural firms with
no ties to the communities where they operate.
"Thank you, North Dakota," the farmers union said on
Twitter.
Supporters of the bill argued that dairy and pork operations
are on the decline in the state and cannot survive without
corporations that can finance expensive equipment and compete
regionally, according to the Yes for Dairies & Pork Producers
website.
Corporate and foreign control of U.S. farmland has been a
hot-button issue in several major agricultural states in recent
years as a multi-year commodities boom that began in 2007 has
attracted non-farm investors.
State laws prohibiting corporations and foreign entities
from owning U.S. farmland complicated a $4.7 billion acquisition
in 2013 of U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods by
China's Shuanghui International. The deal ultimately
closed.
This February, a U.S. district judge issued an injunction
barring Nebraska officials from enforcing the state's ban on
farmland ownership by corporations.
The referendum was the only measure on the state's primary
ballot, which was dominated by a Republican fight for the
governor's office. In the Republican primary for governor, Doug
Burgum defeated North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,
results on the state's election website showed.
North Dakota, with about 740,000 residents, has a heavily
agricultural economy, producing cereal grains and oilseeds.
It is one of nine states that have laws limiting corporate
farming, according to the National Agricultural Law Center. The
North Dakota law says farming or ranching companies must have
no more than 15 shareholders or members who must belong to the
same family, to a distance of first cousins.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by
Dan Grebler)