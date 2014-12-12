(Recasts with regulator's comments)

By Ernest Scheyder

Dec 12 North Dakota failed to set an oil production record in October for the first time in eight months as new anti-flaring standards and slipping oil prices forced oil companies to throttle back output.

The results laid bare growing concerns about oversupply of crude oil from the second-largest producing state in the United States, with regulators warning North Dakota's output may have hit a ceiling. The U.S. benchmark for crude oil prices has dropped nearly 50 percent since June.

"We are looking at production under this paradigm, with these current pressures, perhaps plateauing," said Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources.

Eight drilling rigs have been idled in North Dakota since the beginning of October, with 183 operating as of Friday, the day Helms released October's monthly production data. More rigs could be idled in January, when a large number of rig contracts come up for renewal.

As oil prices fall, oil producers tend to shut down rigs until prices recover. Oasis Petroleum Inc said earlier this week it would slash the number of rigs it will use in the new year.

Additionally, Halliburton Co, Schlumberger NV and other oilfield service companies hydraulically fractured, or "fracked," 31 percent fewer wells in October than in September, a drop Helms attributed to the anti-flaring measures and low oil prices.

"This time of year I would have expected to hit a production record," he said.

More than 650 wells are waiting to be fracked in the new year, an some companies may chose to sit on them for up to a year and see if oil prices rebound.

Alternatively, some producers may opt to frack the wells before July if oil prices continue to fall. A reduction in the state's oil extraction tax kicks in if oil prices slip below $50 per barrel, but only for wells fracked before July 1, 2015.

"There's very little incentive right now to complete new wells at these prices," Helms said. "But the July tax deadline makes things interesting."

DATA

The state's oil wells produced 36.65 million barrels in October, up from 35.59 million barrels in September. The average was 1.18 million barrels a day, down roughly 4,000 barrels from the previous month's average. The month of October had one more day than September.

Starting Oct. 1, the state's oil producers had to collect at least 74 percent of the byproduct natural gas produced at their oil wells, and faced fines or curtailments for failing to do so.

The industry collected 78 percent, exceeding the target.

Flaring, the wasteful burning of natural gas, happens when there is not enough pipeline capacity at wellsites to transport the gas. Unlike oil, which can be stored in barrels indefinitely, gas must be transported for processing immediately.

State officials had warned that the new measures could force producers to curtail as much as 50,000 barrels per day of oil production. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Peter Galloway; Editing by Peter Galloway)