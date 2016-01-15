(Adds director's comments, government forecast)
NEW YORK Jan 15 North Dakota's oil production
once again defied expectations for a decline in November, even
seeing a slight uptick for the second consecutive month, as
unusually warm weather helped offset the deepening decline in
fracking activity.
Production in the second-largest U.S. oil producing state
rose by 5,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.18 million barrels,
monthly data from the Department of Mineral Resources showed.
Last month, it also rose 5,000 bpd.
Output in North Dakota's Bakken shale fields has generally
outpaced expectations even as oil prices have plunged to about
$30 a barrel this week from over $100 in mid-2014.
Despite repeated forecasts for a decline, even from the U.S.
government itself, output has remained surprisingly resilient.
Last October, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
forecast that Bakken output would slide by 23,000 bpd to 1.16
million bpd.
"Looking at the weather, we had relatively few days where
there was too much wind and (there was) no precipitation in
November. It was a very dry month, and it was not a cold month,"
Lynn Helms, director of the state's Department of Mineral
Resources, told reporters on a conference call on Friday.
He added that the warmer weather probably contributed to the
ease in bringing wells into production.
Well completions fell sharply, though, to 26 in November
from 43 in October.
The state had 13,077 producing wells, about 113 lower than
October, according to the data, which reports on a two-month
lag. The rig count edged down by one to 64 in November and
remained unchanged in December.
However, the current rig count is 49, the lowest since
August 2009, data showed.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)