WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday
said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the
impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to
reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington said that
while the Army Corps substantially complied with the National
Environmental Policy Act, it did not adequately consider the
impacts of a possible oil spill on the fishing and hunting
rights of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. The tribe had sued the
Army Corps over its approval of the controversial Dakota Access
Pipeline in North Dakota.
"To remedy those violations, the Corps will have to
reconsider those sections of its environmental analysis upon
remand by the Court," the judge said in a court order.
Operations of Energy Transfer Partners LP's pipeline
have not been suspended but will be considered later, the order
said.
