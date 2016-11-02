WASHINGTON Nov 2 President Barack Obama has
weighed in on the ongoing protests against the construction of
an oil pipeline in North Dakota, saying the U.S. government is
examining ways to reroute it and address concerns raised by
Native American tribes.
Obama's comments late on Tuesday to online news site Now
This were his first to directly address the escalating clashes
between local authorities and protesters over Energy Transfer
Partners' $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline project.
"My view is that there is a way for us to accommodate sacred
lands of Native Americans. And I think that right now the Army
Corps is examining whether there are ways to reroute this
pipeline," Obama said in the video interview.
The U.S. Justice and Interior Departments along with the
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halted construction of part of the
pipeline in September due to protests by Native American tribes
who contend the pipeline would disturb sacred land and pollute
waterways supplying nearby homes. The affected area includes
land under Lake Oahe, a large and culturally important reservoir
on the Missouri River where the line was supposed to cross.
Construction is continuing on sections of the pipeline away
from the Missouri River, U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said.
Obama said government agencies will let the situation "play
out for several more weeks and determine whether or not this can
be resolved in a way that I think is properly attentive to the
traditions of First Americans."
The fight against the pipeline has drawn international
attention and growing celebrity support amid confrontations
between riot police and protesters.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) pipeline, being built by a group
of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners, would offer the
fastest and most direct route to bring Bakken shale oil from
North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
At a Sept. 27 White House summit for tribal nations, Obama
did not directly comment on plans to deal with the pipeline
protests but acknowledged the swell of support for the Standing
Rock Sioux tribe.
"This moment highlights why it's so important that we
redouble our efforts to make sure that every federal agency
truly consults and listens and works with you, sovereign to
sovereign," he said at the event.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Will Dunham)