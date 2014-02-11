BRIEF-Egeli & Co Tarim GSYO proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Feb 11 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says January net profit at 49.9 million yuan ($8.2 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sam76v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
* Gazprom has offered to change some contract terms (Adds details, reaction, context)