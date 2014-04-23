BRIEF-IBM, SecureKey to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
April 23 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 4.25 percent y/y at 178.20 million yuan ($28.57 million)
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.
March 20 First Capital Securities Co Ltd : * Says it gets approval to launch 2 branches Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0vzmmb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)