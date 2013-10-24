Oct 24 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net loss 48.5 million yuan ($8.0 million)

* Says expects net loss 90-120 million yuan in 2013 versus net profit year ago

* Says expects full year net loss as prices of core products remain at low level

($1 = 6.0835 Chinese yuan)