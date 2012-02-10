* Penn senator wants senate scrutiny on closings
* Refinery closures to impact prices of gasoline, heating
oil
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Senator Bob Casey
(D-Penn.) asked on Friday for a Senate hearing to
look at the impact closing three Philadelphia area refineries
will have on his constituents there as well as prices for
gasoline and diesel for the Northeastern United States.
On Friday, Casey along with U.S. Representative Pat Meehan
(R-Penn.) and Pennsylvania state Representative Thaddeus
Kirkland met with United Steel Workers union presidents from the
three refineries.
In a letter to Jeff Bingaman (D-NM), chairman of the U.S.
Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Casey said he
was concerned not only for 6,000 jobs lost at southeastern
Pennsylvania refineries but possibility of price spikes for
gasoline and particularly heating oil up and down the
Northeastern United States.
"If no buyer is found and these facilities were to
permanently close, the loss of our refining capacity on the east
coast will have a substantial ripple effect across the Nation's
economy," said Casey.
Casey cited an earlier study done in December by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the
U.S. Department of Energy. That study said that reduction in
refining caused by the potential shuttering of the Philadelphia,
Marcus Hook and Trainer facilities is likely to impact supplies
of petroleum products and to create price volatility.
Jim Savage, president of United Steelworkers Union for the
Philadelphia refinery, said the refinery leaders had asked the
legislators to step in and show some leadership, after pleas to
some other local legislators went unanswered.
"A lot of people thought this was end of the process. There
is still a lot of fighting left," he said.
The refineries, which comprise mre than 50 percent of the
total refining capacity in the Northeast, are within a 12-mile
radius of each other in southern Pennsylvania.
ConocoPhillips shut down its 185,000 bpd refinery in
Trainer in late September but says it is seeking a buyer for the
plant. A decision as to the disposition of the plant will be
made by March 31, 2012, the company has said.
At a Jan. 5 meeting, union officials said then-plant manager
David Erfert told them that the refinery would be razed if no
buyer was found by the end of March..
Sunoco owns the 335,000 barrel per day Philadelphia
refinery. While still operating, it is scheduled to close at the
end of June if no buyer is found. Sunoco also owns the 178,000
bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, which was idled late last year.
During a recent earnings conference call, Sunoco said that
Marcus Hook will not be restarted as a refinery.
Sources speculate that the location of that refinery with
its massive underground storage caverns and dock access to the
Delaware River, will become part of the portfolio of Sunoco
Logistic, a terminalling and pipeline company in which
Sunoco holds a stake.
During the earnings call, Sunoco said there was a potential
buyer for the Philadelphia refinery but did not provide further
details.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)