OSLO Nov 18 North Energy has drilled a dry wildcat well in the Zapffe licence in the Barents sea, the firm said on Friday.

"The well failed to encounter rocks with reservoir quality in the target horizons," North Energy said in a statement, adding that the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) would issue a press release upon completion of the well operations.

Partners in the licence are operator DONG with a 40 percent share, North Energy with 30 percent, Front Exploration with 20 percent, and Valiant Petroleum with 10 percent.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)