July 30 Northern Trust Corp on Monday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN TRUST AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 08/02/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.717 FIRST PAY 02/02/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.407 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A