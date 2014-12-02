MELBOURNE Dec 2 Gold miner Northern Star Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it had made a "significant" gold discovery below an old open-pit mine next to its Kanowna Belle gold mine in Western Australia.

Drilling at White Feather hit "spectacular" grades of more than 5,300 grams per tonne from about 200 metres underground, Northern Star, Australia's second-largest listed gold miner, said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

At a time when other gold miners have been forced to slash exploration spending to conserve cash amid a sharp drop in gold prices, Northern Star is spending A$50 million ($43 million) this year drilling in areas previously mined above ground.

"It shows you that if you start spending money in world class districts, you're going to find stuff," Managing Director Bill Beament told reporters after speaking at the Melbourne Mining Club.

The miner has rapidly expanded this year, with its output set to nearly triple in the current financial year after it bought four Australian mines sold by Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp for less than $200 million.

Its output now ranks it among global mid-tier miners like Canada's B2Gold Corp, although its market capitalisation is much lower.

Its shares hit a record of A$1.91 in August but have since tumbled with gold prices. The stock rose 11 percent on Tuesday to A$1.07, still up more than a third this year.

Northern Star has cut its all-in sustaining costs over the past few years to between A$1,050 and A$1,100 an ounce, well below Tuesday's Australian dollar gold price of A$1,420, ($1,205) an ounce, which has helped the company weather recent gold price volatility.

"Yesterday when that was A$1,380, who cares? We're not raising money, we don't need to use our scrip for anything and we're making a lot of cash at A$1,380," Beament said.

(1 US dollar = 1.1761 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)