Nov 11 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Paula Kenee as country head for the Philippines.

Kenee will be based in Northern Trust's Manila office, which will support processing and back-office functions for its global clients.

Kenee, who joined Northern Trust in 1994, was most recently chief operations officer for Northern Trust Asset Management across Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)