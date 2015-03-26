China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Asset management company Northern Trust Corp appointed Michael Wu to a newly created role of head of its Greater China region.
The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
In his new role, Wu will have executive management responsibilities for the Hong Kong office, in addition to his current responsibilities for the Beijing branch, the company said.
He will report to William Mak, head of Asia-Pacific, Northern Trust. Wu was most recently country manager for the company's Beijing branch.
Burnett, who will be based in London, will lead the company's hedge fund services in EMEA, reporting to Peter Sanchez, global head of the hedge fund services.
Burnett joined Northern Trust in 2011 as head of relationship management, EMEA. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.