SYDNEY, July 24 Shares in Australia's Northern
Iron jumped as much as 38 percent on Monday after
Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group sweetened its takeover
offer to A$518 million ($532 million).
Northern Iron said the board would consider the latest
A$1.40 per share offer and make a decision within a week. In
morning trade the company's shares were at A$1.08, up 35 percent
from their close but still at a discount to the offer price.
Aditya Birla Group had in May proposed to offer between
A$1.28 and A$1.35 a share, which Northern Iron said failed to
reflect the improvements in quality and production rates that it
expects to achieve at its iron-ore mines in Norway.
($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)