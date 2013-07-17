July 17 U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers
is in the final stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds
($682.8 million) of Northern Rock loans from the British
government, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
J.C. Flowers will pay 300 million pounds for the loans,
which will be bought through its small regional lender, One
Savings Bank, as part of a sale organised by UK Asset Resolution
(UKAR). An announcement is likely within the next few days, the
Times reported on its website.
J.C. Flowers' London office could not immediately be reached
for comment outside regular business hours.
UKAR is a so-called zombie bank that does not take new
business and is responsible for winding down the loans of the
state-owned remnant of now-defunct lender Northern Rock Plc and
Bradford & Bingley, both of which the government bailed out
during the 2008 financial crisis.
After being nationalized, Northern Rock's business was split
into two companies. A new standalone 'good' bank, Northern Rock
Plc was sold to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, while the second
company, Northern Rock Asset Management, is running down the
book of bad mortgages that were left and remains in government
hands.
"In line with our stated strategy of winding down the loan
book, we will talk to parties interested in acquiring elements
of the companies' loan books," a UKAR spokesman said.
"As you'd expect, such negotiations are confidential. We
will only ever sell for a price that preserves taxpayer value."