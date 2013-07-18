July 18 U.S. private equity company J.C. Flowers
is close to buying a portfolio of 450 million pounds ($682.8
million) of former Northern Rock loans from the British
government, people familiar with the matter said.
The deal would mark an acceleration of the winding down of
the loan book of Northern Rock, nationalised during the
financial crisis, and a sign that private equity firms and other
buyers are more willing to take a bet on buying such big books
of loans.
J.C. Flowers will pay about 300 million pounds for the
loans, which will be bought through its small regional lender,
One Savings Bank, as part of a sale organised by UK Asset
Resolution (UKAR). The details have not yet been finalised so
could change, the sources said.
J.C. Flowers was not immediately available to comment.
UKAR is a so-called zombie bank that does not take new
business and is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and
Bradford & Bingley, also nationalised during the financial
crisis. As mortgages and other loans are repaid, UKAR pays back
the government.
UKAR has said it will accelerate the run-off by selling
books of loans when it can. It is in talks to sell another
portfolio of former Northern Rock loans, the sources said.
"In line with our stated strategy of winding down the loan
book, we will talk to parties interested in acquiring elements
of the companies' loan books," a UKAR spokesman said.
"As you'd expect, such negotiations are confidential. We
will only ever sell for a price that preserves taxpayer value."
After being nationalised, Northern Rock's business was split
into two companies. A 'good' bank that was open to new business
was sold to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, while the book of
old loans were handed over to UKAR to run down.
It sold 465 million pounds worth of mortgages to Virgin
Money last July and said earlier this year it received a "steady
stream" of interest from possible buyers, but few had been
willing to match its price expectations.
This week private equity firm Lone Star teamed up with U.S.
bank Wells Fargo to buy 5 billion pounds of UK property
loans from Commerzbank, in one of the biggest deals
for a book of loans since the financial crisis. That portfolio
was sold for a 3.5 percent discount on the loan portfolio's book
value.