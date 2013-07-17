July 17 U.S. private equity company JC Flowers is in the final stages of negotiations to buy 450 million pounds ($682.78 million) of Northern Rock loans from the British government, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

JC Flowers will pay 300 million pounds for the loans, which will be bought through its small regional lender, One Savings Bank, as part of a sale organised by UK Asset Resolution. An announcement is likely within the next few days, the Times reported on its website.

UKAR is a 'zombie bank' that does not take new business and is responsible for winding down the loans of the state-owned remnant of now-defunct lender Northern Rock Plc and Bradford & Bingley, both of which the government bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis.

After being nationalised, Northern Rock's business was split into two companies.

A new stand-alone "good" bank, Northern Rock Plc, was sold to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, while the second company, Northern Rock Asset Management, is running down the book of bad mortgages that were left and remains in government hands.

UKAR and JC Flowers' London office could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.