(In May 18 story, corrects third paragraph to make clear the
NAO expects all cash to be recovered, and adds that the loss
will result fro the expected low rate of return)
By Steve Slater
LONDON May 18 UK taxpayers could lose up to 2
billion pounds ($3.2 billion) from the government's 2008 rescue
of mortgage lender Northern Rock by the time all the assets are
wound down, according to the country's spending watchdog.
Britain's National Audit Office (NAO), an independent body
that monitors value for money in government spending, said last
year's sale of part of the bank was a good choice and the loss
should be seen as part of the overall cost of securing the
benefits of financial stability during the financial crisis.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI), the body that holds
Britain's stakes in banks it rescued, has said the taxpayer will
recover all of the cash provided to Northern Rock. The NAO said
all the cash will be recovered, but the expected rate of return
is not sufficient to cover the return a private investor would
have wanted for the risk taken.
Britain nationalised Northern Rock in early 2008 after
failing to fund a buyer after providing emergency liquidity
support to the lender the previous year. After nationalisation
the business was split into two companies.
A new stand-alone "good" bank, Northern Rock plc, was sold
to Virgin Money at the end of last year. The second company,
Northern Rock Asset Management, is running down the book of
"bad" mortgages that were left, and remains in government hands.
The taxpayer will lose about 480 million pounds of its
original 1.4 billion pound investment in Northern Rock plc, the
NAO said. Repayments of the support provided to NRAM will be
spread over many years and be subject to changes in the economy.
UKFI expects to recover all the support provided to Northern
Rock, including the loss on the sale of the "good" bank, and
reckons the taxpayer will earn a return of 3.5-4.5 percent a
year by the time all the assets run off.
But the NAO said a private-sector investor would require a
higher rate of return as compensation for the risks taken. Its
forecast of a loss of 2 billion pounds is based on applying a
higher discount rate of 6 per cent a year to the cash flows.
The NAO said UKFI ran the sale of Northern Rock Plc well and
the price paid by Virgin Money compared well with market prices.
Although Northern Rock Plc failed to meet its lending
targets or deliver the performance expected during its two years
of public ownership, no alternative was likely to have been
significantly better, the report said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gary Hill)