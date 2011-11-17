LONDON Nov 17 British finance minister
George Osborne said the sale of nationalised bank Northern Rock
to Virgin Money announced on Thursday was a good deal for
consumers and taxpayers, and would help the country's banking
system.
"This is going to be a good thing for British consumers, we
are going to have a powerful new presence on the High Street,
offering better deals to families, and real choice and
competition," Osborne told reporters.
"It's also good for British taxpayers, we are getting some
of the money back we put into the banking system under the last
government.
"We are, with the announcement today of the sale of Northern
Rock, starting to get our banking system back into better shape,
lending to people, helping families."
Under the terms of the deal the government will receive 747
million pounds ($1.2 billion) in cash on the closing of the
sale, rising to as much as 1 billion pounds in total in the
future.
Northern Rock, a former mutual that used cheap wholesale
credit to grow aggressively in the British mortgage market, was
nationalised in early 2008 after banks abruptly stopped lending
to each other in the credit crisis.
