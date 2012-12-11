LONDON Dec 11 Northern Rock Asset Management,
the state-owned remnant of defunct lender Northern Rock plc, is
refunding 270 million pounds ($434 million) of interest payments
to customers, the British government said on Tuesday.
The refund is "likely to increase public sector net
borrowing for 2012/2013", Treasury Economic Secretary Sajid
Javid said in a statement to Britain's parliament.
Northern Rock Asset Management estimates that 152,000
customers will receive refunds, a Treasury spokesman told
Reuters.
The refunds are "not expected to delay materially" the
timing of Northern Rock Asset Management's repayment of 19.6
billion of government funding, Javid said.
The refunds are being made because Northern Rock failed to
make mandatory disclosures in loan documentation and customer
letters.
Affected customers are now being refunded for all the
interest they paid after the mistakes were made in 2008. The
mistakes pre-date the separation of Northern Rock plc and
Northern Rock Asset Management.