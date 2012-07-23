* 465 mln stg of mortgage assets sold to Virgin Money
* UK receives further 73 mln stg as deal completes
* Total proceeds could top 1 bln stg
* UK had pumped 1.4 bln stg into bailout of lender
LONDON, July 23 Britain will make a further 538
million pounds ($841 million)from the sale of failed lender
Northern Rock to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, the body set up
to manage the government's stakes in bailed-out banks said on
Monday.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said that Britain's finance
ministry had received a further 73 million pounds in cash from
the sale, in addition to the 747 million received on completion.
The additional payment had been linked to Northern Rock's net
asset value on the completion date of January 1, 2012.
Meanwhile, UK Asset Resolution, the body set up to wind down
Northern Rock's loans, has agreed to sell 465 million pounds of
mortgage assets to Virgin Money, the banking arm of Branson's
Virgin Group, at par.
"These transactions are consistent with UKFI's objective to
manage the government investments commercially and to create and
protect value for the taxpayer as shareholder," said Keith
Morgan, head of wholly owned investments at UKFI.
The government could potentially receive more than 1 billion
pounds in total from the Northern Rock sale, but that still
represents a loss on the 1.4 billion pounds in equity pumped
into the lender by taxpayers.
UKFI said that the deals bring the total cash proceeds from
the sale of Northern Rock to 820 million pounds. That is in
addition to 150 million pounds of Tier 1 capital notes and a
further cash payment of between 50 million and 80 million pounds
if the business is floated or sold in the next five years.
Northern Rock, a former mutual that used cheap wholesale
finance to grow aggressively in the mortgage market, rose to
become Britain's fifth-biggest provider of home loans by the
middle of the past decade, claiming a place in the FTSE 100
share index.
But the group was starved of funding after banks stopped
lending to each other in the 2007 credit crisis, triggering the
first run on a British bank in decades and prompting the
government to step in with emergency support.
($1 = 0.6397 British pounds)
