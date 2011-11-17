LONDON Nov 17 The British government has
agreed to sell Northern Rock, the failed mortgage lender it
nationalised in 2008, to Virgin Money, the banking arm of
Richard Branson's Virgin empire.
"The sale of Northern Rock to Virgin Money is an important
first step in getting the British taxpayer out of the business
of owning banks," Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne
said in a statement on Thursday.
Under the terms of the deal the government will receive 747
million pounds ($1.2 billion) in cash on the closing of the
sale, rising to as much as 1 billion pounds in total in the
future.
Northern Rock, a former mutual that used cheap wholesale
credit to grow aggressively in the British mortgage market, was
nationalised in early 2008 after banks abruptly stopped lending
to each other in the credit crisis.
