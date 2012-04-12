JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
April 12 Northern Sky Investments on Thursday sold $138.640 million of secured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
BNP Paribas was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN SKY INVESTMENTS AMT $138.640 MLN COUPON 1.922 PCT MATURITY 03/03/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/03/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 1.922 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/19/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
