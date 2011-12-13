(Follows Alerts)
* Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank among
underwriters
* Intends to list Class A common stock on NYSE under the
symbol "NTI"
Dec 13 Downstream energy company Northern
Tier Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise
up to $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO) of common
stock.
The Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company told the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that Goldman Sachs & Co., BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
Securities, J.P. Morgan and Macquarie Capital were underwriting
the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its Class A common stock on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NTI."
In addition to refining and pipeline operations, the company
also runs a retail business which operates convenience stores
under the SuperAmerica brand.
Northern Tier will use a majority of the proceeds to buy a
noncontrolling preferred interest in one of its units owned by
Marathon Oil Corp.
Principal stockholders of the company include entities
affiliated with ACON Refining Partners,LLC and TPG Funds.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)