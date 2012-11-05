BRIEF-Carlisle Companies amends credit agreement to increase lenders' commitment to $1 bln
* On February 21, 2017, entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
Nov 5 Northern Tier Energy LLC on Friday sold $275 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldmans Sachs, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN TIER ENERGY AMT $275 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/08/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 576 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.