UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
April 17 Northern Trust Corp said Tuesday that first-quarter income rose 7 percent on better expense management and an improving stock market.
The custody bank's net income was $161 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $151 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected Northern Trust to earn 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.