April 17 Northern Trust Corp said Tuesday that first-quarter income rose 7 percent on better expense control and an improving stock market that lifted key custody and fund administration fees.

The custody bank's net income was $161 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $151 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected Northern Trust to earn 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank's consolidated revenue surged 8 percent to $965.4 million from year-ago levels. Trust, investment and other servicing revenue, which account for 60 percent of total revenue, rose 12 percent in the quarter to $575.2 million.

Assets under custody and management, the key driver of the bank's fees, ended the quarter at $4.6 trillion, a 5 percent increase from the same period in 2011.

Foreign exchange trading income was $62 million in the first quarter, a 27 percent decline from year-ago levels on reduced volatility and client volumes.

