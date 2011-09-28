* Will tap private client base and fixed income expertise
* Second biggest owner of iShares TIP launches competitors
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Less than two years after
pulling the plug on its exchange-traded fund business, Northern
Trust has stepped back into the market with a new
strategy.
Northern Trust made headlines two years ago when it closed
its 17 ETFs just 11 months after getting into the business. At
the time there were few individual investors buying these
products and there was virtually no interest in fixed income,
which is Northern Trust's expertise, said Shundrawn Thomas,
head of the Chicago-based firm's exchange-traded fund group.
Now, ETFs are a popular investment vehicle, with more than
$1 trillion in assets. And Northern Trust is focusing its
latest ETF effort on the two things it does best: serving high
net-worth clients and fixed income investing. Nearly half of
the firm's $684.1 billion in assets under management is in
fixed income.
On Monday, the firm announced the launch of four new ETFs:
the FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources
Index Fund (GUNR.P); the FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market
Factor Tilt Index Fund (TILT.P); the FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year
Target Duration TIPS Fund (TDTT.P) and the FlexShares iBoxx
5-Year Target Duration TIPS (TDTF.P)
Northern Trust plans to use its private client business to
target high net worth investors with the ETFs, Thomas said. The
firm has more than 70 branches serving retail investors with at
least $2 million in investable assets.
"We have to earn the right to be sold on that platform but
we hope to leverage it," Thomas said.
The firm is well positioned to quickly boost two of its new
ETFs with cash. Northern Trust is the second biggest owner of
iShares Barclays TIPS Bond Fund (TIP.P), with 3.68 percent
ownership of the more than $20 billion ETF, according to data
gathered by IndexUniverse.com. Two of Northern Trust's new ETFs
directly compete with that fund and it would make sense for the
firm to try to move some of those assets into its its own
product, said Dave Nadig, director of research at
IndexUniverse.
The asset management firm also plans to expand its sales
force by targeting registered investment advisers and
independent broker-dealers, Thomas said. The firm expects to
double its 12-person ETF sales team within the next 18 months.
While its strategy may be more tailored in its second foray
into ETFs, Northern Trust is entering a more crowded market
today versus two years ago, said Christian Magoon, an ETF
consultant.
Since the firm left the business in January 2009, Pacific
Investment Management Co and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N),
among other big names, have entered the market.