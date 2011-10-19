* Q3 EPS $0.70 vs est. $0.69

Oct 19 U.S. custody bank Northern Trust Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher demand for its trust and investment management services.

Northern Trust and its larger rivals State Street Corp and Bank of New York Mellon -- which offer record-keeping and asset management services to institutional investors -- have all posted strong third-quarter results as clients outsourced more activities to reduce their expenses.

"New business, across the company, was excellent as was our continued focus on the balance between revenue and expense growth," Northern Trust Chief Executive Frederick Waddell said in a statement.

July-September net income rose to $170 million, or 70 cents a share, from $155.6 million, or 64 cents, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 69 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trust investment and servicing fees, which account for more than half of the bank's revenue, rose 7 percent to $555.3 mln.

Chicago-based Northern Trust's shares, which have lost a third of their value since the start of the year, closed at $38.78 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)