Sept 26 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp
named Lesley Hodgson as senior director of its Global
Family and Private Investment Offices (GFO) group in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Hodgson, to be based in London, will report to Daniel
Lindley, managing director of GFO, EMEA.
Northern Trust said Hodgson will manage the client service
teams in London and Guernsey.
Hodgson, who joined Northern Trust in 1995, was the managing
director of its GFO business in Guernsey.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)