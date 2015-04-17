April 17 Asset management company Northern Trust
Corp appointed Shane Teunissen and Ann-Marie Garry as
sales representatives to support its expansion across Australia.
The company said it set up a client servicing team in
Melbourne to serve institutional investors in Australia and New
Zealand.
Teunissen and Garry will report to Bert Rebelo, head of
business development for Northern Trust Asset Management in
Australia and New Zealand.
Teunissen has been appointed as a senior institutional sales
manager and Garry as a sales associate.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)