April 17 Asset management company Northern Trust Corp appointed Shane Teunissen and Ann-Marie Garry as sales representatives to support its expansion across Australia.

The company said it set up a client servicing team in Melbourne to serve institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.

Teunissen and Garry will report to Bert Rebelo, head of business development for Northern Trust Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand.

Teunissen has been appointed as a senior institutional sales manager and Garry as a sales associate. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)