April 7 Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Jessica Hart as retirement practice lead in its Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business.

She replaces John McCareins, who has been appointed to lead asset management in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hart, who joined the company is 2000, was recently global head of manager research and fund management, the company said on Thursday.

Northern Trust said it also appointed Lincoln Ellis as a senior client investment officer for its global family office practice and Dan Kutliroff as a senior sales specialist in its retirement practice. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)