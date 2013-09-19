UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 19 Northgate PLC : * Says group continues to trade in line with expectations. * Vehicles on hire in line with expectations. * Says in Spain vehicles on hire have risen from 32,100 at 30 April 2013 to
33,400 at 18 September 2013 * Says in UK vehicles on hire have risen from 43,100 at 30 April 2013 to 44,700
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources