UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
LONDON, Sept 19 Northgate PLC : * Vehicle utilisation in the period to 18 September has averaged 89% * Vehicles on hire have fallen from 46,400 at 30 April 2012 to 44,800 at 18
September 2012, * Spain vehicle utilisation in the period to 18 September has averaged 90% * Says it continues to trade in line with its expectations
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore Ltd has made resuming dividend payouts a priority for 2017 after higher metal prices helped the Anglo American unit boost profit more than two-fold last year.
* Q3 consolidated net profit 1.12 bln rupees vs f'cast 22.48 bln