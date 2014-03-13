March 13 Northgate PLC :
* UK underlying hire revenue per rented vehicle has increased
by 1% versus last year during during 1 November 2013 to 12 March
2014
* Are expecting to open a further four to six sites in the
London area in the next six months
* In Spain, vehicles on hire have fallen by 500 during the
period, to 32,800 at 12 March 2014 from 33,300 at 31 October
2013
* In Spain, underlying hire revenue per rented vehicle has
fallen 1% in versus last year during 1 November 2013 to 12 March
2014
* Vehicles on hire continue to grow in the UK, with signs of
stabilisation in Spain
* Growth from the new sites opened is ahead of our
expectations, to continue to invest in new sites
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here